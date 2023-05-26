Back to top

Doximity (DOCS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Doximity (DOCS - Free Report) reported $110.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.5%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $110.11 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +17.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Doximity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of customers with at least $100,000 of revenue: 294 compared to the 291 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Other: $7.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $103.18 million compared to the $102.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.3% year over year.
Shares of Doximity have returned -14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

