Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO - Free Report) closed at $8.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.05%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 6, 2023. On that day, Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $393.8 million, down 20.7% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.54% and -4.67%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.64.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.