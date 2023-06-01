Back to top

Company News for Jun 1, 2023

  • Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. ((AAP - Free Report) ) plummeted 35% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.72 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.60 per share.
  • Box, Inc.’s ((BOX - Free Report) ) shares gained 0.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.32 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share.
  • Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ((HPE - Free Report) ) tumbled 7.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $6.97 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.28 billion.
  • HP Inc.’s ((HPQ - Free Report) ) shares declined 6.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $12.91 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.07 billion.

