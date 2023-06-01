We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SLB Expects Revenues to Increase Handsomely Through 2025
SLB (SLB - Free Report) has projected revenue growth of more than 45% by 2025 from the 2022 levels. The energy major expects its EBITDA to grow more than 60% over the same time frame, suggesting that its earnings related to operations will improve more than the top line through the mentioned period. Olivier Le Peuch, SLB's chief executive officer, offered the updates at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.
This reflects that SLB is confident its overall operations will continue to grow, banking on its technology differentiation and integration capability. In its core business related to oil and gas operations, SLB anticipates the continuation of remarkable growth from upcycle dynamics. Amid tight supply in service capacity, the oilfield service major is being able to create favorable pricing through value creation. Based on all these positive developments, SLB expects upcycle associated with its core business to continue through 2025 and beyond. On the back of its innovations, it is also assured of driving decarbonization in the long term.
Clean energy is the future of the energy business. To capitalize on it, SLB is focusing on investments and technologies at a scale for clean energy solutions and decarbonization. Thus, by the end of this decade, the firm anticipates delivering more than $3 billion in revenues from the New Energy business.
SLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked players in the energy space include Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) , Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) and Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ - Free Report) . While Dril-Quip and Murphy USA carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Sunoco sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Murphy USA is a leading retailer of gasoline. MUSA has more than 1,700 stores and has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 earnings in the past seven days.
Sunoco, a distributor of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, has a stable business model. For this year, SUN has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions in the past 30 days.
Dril-Quip is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies that are being employed in the energy sector.