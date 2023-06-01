We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Capitalizing on $7 Trillion in Generative AI with ETFs
(1:00) - Nvidia’s AI Dominance: Breaking Down Their Recent Earnings Report
(10:05) - How Much Disruption Will Generative AI Cause?
(14:40) - The AI Search War: Increased Competition Against Google
(19:15) - Who Will Be The Big Winners In The AI Race?
(22:55) - Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF: CHAT
(28:50) - Episode Roundup: BOTS, ROBO, IRBO, THNQ, AIQ, LRNZ
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Dave Mazza, Chief Strategy Officer, and Matthew Kanterman, Director of Research, at Roundhill Investments, about investing in generative Artificial Intelligence (AI).
ChatGPT’s astronomical popularity has accelerated the arms race among the tech giants. Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the gold rush as the chip giant is seeing explosive demand for its cutting-edge GPUs used in generative AI applications.
Google dominated the search market over the last few decades, but the launch of new AI-powered Bing by Microsoft has reignited the search war. We discuss what is at stake for these tech behemoths.
Goldman Sachs analysts estimate that generative AI technology could drive a 7%, or about $7 trillion, increase in global GDP over a 10-year period.
The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF ((CHAT - Free Report) ) is the first ETF globally to focus on generative AI technology. Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) and AMD (AMD - Free Report) are among the top holdings in the actively managed fund.
ETFs that invest in companies contributing to the development and deployment of AI technologies have seen immense investor interest in the past few weeks.
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ - Free Report) and the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO - Free Report) are the most popular products, while the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO - Free Report) is one of the cheapest funds in the space.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.