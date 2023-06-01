We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GSK (GSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GSK (GSK - Free Report) closed at $33.80, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug developer had lost 8.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GSK as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. On that day, GSK is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.5 billion, down 2.43% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $35.41 billion, which would represent changes of +5.78% and -10.83%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% higher. GSK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GSK has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.19 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.35.
It is also worth noting that GSK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.