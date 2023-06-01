The Cooper Companies (COO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2023, The Cooper Companies (
COO Quick Quote COO - Free Report) reported revenue of $877.4 million, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.08, compared to $3.24 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $862.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.01, the EPS surprise was +2.33%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how The Cooper Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
CooperVision Net Sales by Geography- Americas: $243.30 million versus $226.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. CooperVision Net Sales by Geography- Asia Pacific: $136 million versus $132.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. CooperVision Net Sales by Geography- EMEA: $210 million versus $210.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales- CSI: $288.10 million versus $283.42 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change. Net sales- CVI: $589.30 million versus $573.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change. Net sales- CSI- Fertility: $125.10 million versus $119.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change. Net sales- CSI- Office and surgical products: $163 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $165.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%. Net sales- CVI- Multifocal: $74.10 million versus $102.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change. Net sales- CVI- Toric: $206.30 million versus $191.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change. Net sales- CVI- Non single-use sphere, other: $143.50 million versus $146.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change. Net sales- CVI- Single-use sphere: $165.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $168.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. View all Key Company Metrics for The Cooper Companies here>>>
Shares of The Cooper Companies have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
The Cooper Companies (COO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended April 2023, The Cooper Companies (COO - Free Report) reported revenue of $877.4 million, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.08, compared to $3.24 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $862.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.01, the EPS surprise was +2.33%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how The Cooper Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for The Cooper Companies here>>>
- CooperVision Net Sales by Geography- Americas: $243.30 million versus $226.55 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- CooperVision Net Sales by Geography- Asia Pacific: $136 million versus $132.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- CooperVision Net Sales by Geography- EMEA: $210 million versus $210.11 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net sales- CSI: $288.10 million versus $283.42 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
- Net sales- CVI: $589.30 million versus $573.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.
- Net sales- CSI- Fertility: $125.10 million versus $119.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
- Net sales- CSI- Office and surgical products: $163 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $165.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
- Net sales- CVI- Multifocal: $74.10 million versus $102.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.
- Net sales- CVI- Toric: $206.30 million versus $191.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.
- Net sales- CVI- Non single-use sphere, other: $143.50 million versus $146.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
- Net sales- CVI- Single-use sphere: $165.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $168.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
Shares of The Cooper Companies have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.