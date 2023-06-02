See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
DFA INV US LARGE CO SERIES (DFUSX) - free report >>
JPMorgan US GARP Equity R5 (JGIRX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
DFA INV US LARGE CO SERIES (DFUSX) - free report >>
JPMorgan US GARP Equity R5 (JGIRX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
DFA US Large Company I (DFUSX - Free Report) has a 0.08% expense ratio and 0.06% management fee. DFUSX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.39% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Janus Henderson Global Life Science S (JFNSX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. JFNSX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With five-year annualized performance of 11.29%, expense ratio of 1.18% and management fee of 0.64%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund R5 (JGIRX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.44%. Management fee: 0.3%. Five year annual return: 11.56%. JGIRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.