Compared to Estimates, Five Below (FIVE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Five Below (FIVE - Free Report) reported $726.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.6%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $729.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was +8.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Five Below performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales: 2.7% versus 3.34% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • New Store Openings: 27 versus 25 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total stores: 1367 versus 1365 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Net Sales per Store: $0.50 million compared to the $0.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Five Below have returned -12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

