Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed at $19.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.41%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $262 million, down 44.86% from the year-ago period.
NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $911 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.23% and -37.99%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.18, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
