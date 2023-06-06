We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
RPM International (RPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
RPM International (RPM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $82.48, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 3.1% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.
RPM International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, RPM International is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.98 billion, down 0.14% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RPM International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% lower within the past month. RPM International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, RPM International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.06, so we one might conclude that RPM International is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, RPM's PEG ratio is currently 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Paints and Related Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.
The Paints and Related Products industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.