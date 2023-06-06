Back to top

Company News for Jun 6, 2023

  • Tesla Inc.’s ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.7% following news that the company’s sales for China-made electric vehicle in China surged 2.4% in May.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s ((PANW - Free Report) ) shares surged 4.4% following news that the stock will enter the S&P 500 Index on Jun 20.
  • Shares of Planet Fitness Inc. ((PLNT - Free Report) ) climbed 3.6% following news that the stock will enter the S&P Mid-cap 400 Index on Jun 20  
  • Shares of Science Applications International Corp. ((SAIC - Free Report) ) gained 1.2% after posting first quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.14, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79.

