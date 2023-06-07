Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Thor Industries (THO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended April 2023, Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.93 billion, down 37.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.24, compared to $6.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 billion, representing a surprise of +3.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +98.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Thor Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- European: $866.75 million versus $636.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Other: $201.16 million compared to the $241.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized: $795.94 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $831.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.4%.
  • Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable: $1.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -57.4%.
  • Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations: -$59.45 million compared to the -$64.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Total Recreational vehicles: $2.79 billion compared to the $2.64 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Thor Industries here>>>

Shares of Thor Industries have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise