Compared to Estimates, ABM Industries (ABM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) reported $1.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $0.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion, representing a surprise of -1.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ABM Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Manufacturing & Distribution: $373.20 million compared to the $374.80 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Aviation: $227.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $200.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.2%.
  • Revenues- Education: $216.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $210.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
  • Revenues- Business & Industry: $998.50 million compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Technical Solutions: $168.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $184.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%.
  • Operating profit- Education: $11.80 million versus $11.05 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Technical Solutions: $10.20 million versus $15.61 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Business & Industry: $76.20 million versus $79.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Aviation: $23.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.47 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Manufacturing & Distribution: $40.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.75 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Adjustment for income from unconsolidated affiliates, included in Aviation and Technical Solutions: -$0.60 million compared to the -$0.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Corporate: -$69.20 million versus -$67.81 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of ABM Industries have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

