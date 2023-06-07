Thermo Fisher's (TMO) Unveils Orbitrap Astral Spectrometer

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) recently launched the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer — one of the most significant advancements in mass spectrometry in 15 years. At the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) annual meeting, which will be held in Houston, TX, from Jun 3 to Jun 8, 2023, TMO will present the Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer.
This tremendous development will enable significant scientific discoveries that will help Themo Fisher’s clients to develop novel, focused medicines for a variety of ailments, continuing its great track record of high impact innovation.
More on Orbitrap Astral Mass Spectrometer
With faster throughput, deeper coverage and higher sensitivity than the current state-of-the-art, the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer enables accurate and exact quantification in proteomics laboratories.
Compared with current mass spectrometers, the new Astral analyzer expands on Thermo Fisher's tried-and-true Orbitrap mass spectrometry platform with unique technologies to give up to two times deeper proteome coverage and up to four times more throughput.
Benefits of Orbitrap Astral Mass Spectrometer
Researchers from all across the world may identify proteins that have previously eluded detection and produce ground-breaking discoveries more quickly than ever, thanks to the new Astral analyzer, which combines fast throughput, high sensitivity and comprehensive proteome coverage. This knowledge can be used by researchers to discover novel clinical biomarkers, identify diseases sooner, and create fresh treatments for everything from cancer to cardiovascular disease.
With an unmatched mix of sensitivity, dynamic range and speed that doesn't sacrifice accurate and exact quantitation, the Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer is a true gamechanger. With the help of this device, precision medicine will quickly live up to its promise.
Per a report by Grand View Research, the global proteomics market size was valued at $22.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% by 2030. The growing demand for personalized medicines & advanced diagnostics in targeted disease treatment and the high prevalence of target diseases are the factors driving the market.
In May 2023, Thermo Fisher established a new sterile drug facility in Singapore that will make it easier for clients to distribute novel medications and vaccines in the Asia-Pacific market. For Singapore, which is quickly transforming into a biomedical centre in the Asia-Pacific region, the new facility marks a significant milestone and investment in pandemic preparedness.
In April 2023, Thermo Fisher expanded the early development work for oral solid dose therapies at its location in Bourgoin, France. This move demonstrates the company's dedication to assisting clients in accelerating the delivery of medications to patients by addressing workflow issues from early drug development through commercial manufacturing at that location.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have dropped 7.3% in the past year against the industry's rise of 1.4%.
industry’s rise of 1.4%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Thermo Fisher carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Addus Homecare Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and Hologic, Inc.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Addus Homecare’s 2023 earnings indicates 10.9% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADUS’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.5% north in the past 30 days.
Addus Homecare has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.8%.
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Merit Medical reported a first-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of 64 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.4%. Revenues of $297.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Merit Medical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.2%.
Hologic, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 5.1% for fiscal 2024. HOLX’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 27.3%.
Hologic has gained 3.2% compared with the industry’s 1.4% rise in the past year.
