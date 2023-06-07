Back to top

G-III Apparel (GIII) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2023, G-III Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) reported revenue of $606.59 million, down 11.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $560.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the EPS surprise was +244.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how G-III Apparel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Wholesale: $586.90 million compared to the $554.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Retail: $30.22 million compared to the $24.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Retail: -$9.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$11.91 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Wholesale: $24.60 million compared to the $30.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of G-III Apparel have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

