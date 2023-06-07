We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Homebuilding ETF (ITB) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 64.6% from its 52-week low price of $48.02/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
ITB in Focus
The underlying Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Builders Index is a subset of the Dow Jones U.S. Household Goods Index. It is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index. It measures the performance of the home construction sector of the U.S. equity market. The fund charges 39 basis points in annual fees.
Why the Move?
The homebuilding sector has been improving lately. Homebuilder sentiment has improved considerably. A dearth of existing homes for sale is propelling homebuilders into the limelight despite prevailing market challenges.
This trend, as NAHB’s chief economist Robert Dietz suggests, is likely to persist as potential buyers continue to scout for new construction due to limited available housing inventory, the CNBC article quoted.
New home listing also marked a significant rise from the 12.7% average recorded between 2000-2019. Plus, chances of low-to-no rate hikes by the Fed in future should also bode well for the sector.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 46.40. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.