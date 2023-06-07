Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Campbell (CPB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Campbell Soup (CPB - Free Report) reported $2.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 billion, representing a surprise of +0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Campbell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Meals and Beverages: $1.11 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
  • Net sales- Snacks: $1.12 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
  • Operating income- Meals and Beverages: $182 million compared to the $215.98 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating income- Corporate: -$101 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$51.47 million.
  • Operating income- Snacks: $179 million compared to the $144.24 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Campbell here>>>

Shares of Campbell have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Campbell Soup Company (CPB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise