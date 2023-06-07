We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI - Free Report) closed at $11.04, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 16.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.
Apollo Commerical Finance will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Apollo Commerical Finance is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.4 million, up 24.41% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $283.26 million. These totals would mark changes of -1.8% and +16.29%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Apollo Commerical Finance. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Apollo Commerical Finance is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Apollo Commerical Finance has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.66 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.35.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ARI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.