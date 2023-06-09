Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Insiders Are Jumping Into These 3 Stocks

Investors closely monitor insider buys.

It’s easy to understand why; if an insider buys, it can deliver a positive message to shareholders, indicating that they’re confident in the long-term picture of the business.

But who are insiders?

An insider is defined by Section 16 of the Security Exchange Act as an officer, director, 10% stockholder, or anyone who possesses information because of their relationship with the company.

Many strict rules apply to insiders.

Insiders can’t trade based on material nonpublic information, they must pre-clear all trades, and all transactions of the company’s stock must occur during the Window Period.

In addition, insiders have a longer holding period than most, a critical aspect that investors should be aware of.

Three companies – Deere & Co. (DE - Free Report) , HEICO (HEI - Free Report) , and Genuine Parts (GPC - Free Report) – have all seen recent insider activity. For those interested in trading like the insiders, let’s take a closer look at each.

Deere & Co.

Illinois-based Deere is the world’s largest producer of agricultural equipment, manufacturing agricultural machinery since 1837 under its iconic John Deere brand and signature green and yellow color scheme. Tami Erwin, a Director, recently purchased roughly $250 thousand of Deere shares.

For those that seek income, Deere has that covered; the company’s annual dividend yields 1.3% with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 17% of its earnings. Impressively, Deere’s payout has grown by more than 13% just over the last five years.

Shares are cheap on a relative basis, with the current 11.9X forward earnings multiple sitting well below the 16.2X five-year median and the Zacks Industrial Products sector average. Shares carry a Style Score of “B” for Value.

HEICO

HEICO is one of the world's leading manufacturers of Federal Aviation Administration-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. Lauren Mendelson, CEO, recently purchased roughly $40 thousand in shares.

The company posted results that came in above expectations in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by nearly 6%. Quarterly revenue totaled $687 million, 5% above expectations and improving 30% from the year-ago period.

HEICO carries an impressive growth profile, with earnings forecasted to climb 15% in its current fiscal year on 22% higher revenues. The growth continues in FY24, with estimates calling for a further 15% improvement in earnings and a 7.7% revenue uptick.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), distributes automotive and industrial replacement parts and materials. A Director purchased roughly $375 thousand of GPC shares, reported earlier in June.

The company has seen positive earnings estimate revisions, with the trend particularly noteworthy for its current fiscal year.

In addition, the company’s 32.5% trailing twelve-month return on equity is worth highlighting, reflecting higher efficiency in generating profits from existing assets relative to peers.

Bottom Line

Many investors closely monitor insider buys, as they can provide a high level of confidence. After all, if an insider didn’t believe in the company’s future pathway, why would they buy?

And all three stocks above – Deere & Co. (DE - Free Report) , HEICO (HEI - Free Report) , and Genuine Parts (GPC - Free Report) – have seen recent insider activity.


