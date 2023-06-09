We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3M (MMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
3M (MMM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $100.76, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had gained 0.1% over the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's gain of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from 3M as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $1.74 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.81 billion, down 10.2% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.66 per share and revenue of $32.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.26% and -6.25%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for 3M. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. 3M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, 3M is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.81.
Meanwhile, MMM's PEG ratio is currently 1.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MMM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.