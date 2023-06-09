We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Two Harbors Investments (TWO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Two Harbors Investments (TWO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.62, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities had gained 14.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Two Harbors Investments as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Two Harbors Investments to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 97.73%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Two Harbors Investments. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Two Harbors Investments currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.