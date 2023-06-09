We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Time to Buy These Consumer Food Stocks with Stellar Dividends
Several consumer staples stocks are worthy of consideration among the Zacks Food-Miscellaneous Industry which is currently in the top 15% of over 250 Zacks industries.
Many of these food companies are attractive as they offer stellar dividends in addition to the potential for near-term upside in their stocks. Let’s take a quick look at a few of the names standing out in the industry at the moment.
Strong Value
Sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Kellogg (K - Free Report) ) stock is attractive in terms of value trading at 16.1X forward earnings. This is nicely beneath the Food-Miscellaneous Industry average of 18.1X and the S&P 500’s 19.8X.
Plus, earnings estimates are slightly up over the last 60 days. Kellogg’s earnings are expected to dip -2% this year but rise 5% in FY24 at $4.32 per share. Kellogg offers investors a generous dividend yield of 3.56% and well above the benchmark’s 1.49% average.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Also standing out in terms of valuation is Kraft Heinz (KHC - Free Report) ) which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Rising earnings estimates are starting to make Kraft stock look undervalued at $37 a share and just 12.8X forward earnings.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Kraft earrings are now projected to be up 3% this year and rise another 3% in FY24 at $2.99 per share. More impressive, Kraft has beaten earnings expectations for 16 consecutive quarters and has a 4.33% dividend yield.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Steady Growth
Landing a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Nestle (NSRGY - Free Report) ) is one of the more attractive stocks in the Food-Miscellanous Industry in terms of growth. Double-digit top-line growth is expected this year with sales projected to jump 10% at $105.31 billion.
Expanding as the global leader in coffee (Nescafe) and mineral water (Perrier) Nestle’s earnings are forecasted to rise 8% in fiscal 2023 and expand another 7% in FY24 at $5.80 per share. At 21.8X forward earnings, Nestle’s P/E valuation is reasonable considering EPS estimates have trended higher and its 2.36% dividend yield is suitable for income seekers.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Takeaway
Rewarding patient investors with their lofty dividends these consumer food stocks looked poised to move higher as well. At the moment the top-rated Zacks Food-Miscellaneous Industry offers an abundance of opportunity with these being three examples of such.