Image: Bigstock
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $106, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 14.43% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
AMN Healthcare Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.14, down 35.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $987.89 million, down 30.75% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.35 per share and revenue of $4.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.83% and -23.42%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.46% higher within the past month. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMN Healthcare Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.84 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.88.
Meanwhile, AMN's PEG ratio is currently 3.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.