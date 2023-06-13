See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - free report >>
Top Stock Picks for Week of June 12, 2023
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) is engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States. Lennar’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year despite prevailing industry headwinds and moderate housing demand. The company has been benefiting from effective cost control measures and higher operating leverage. Also, land-lighter strategy and dynamic pricing model are added positives. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 0.7% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the next five-year period is 6%. Its shares have already gained 26.2% so far this year. Lennar has undertaken various price actions and cost-saving moves that are helping it mitigate macroeconomic woes. A stronger liquidity positions Lennar well for the future.
PulteGroup Inc. (PHM - Free Report) engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States. Shares of PulteGroup have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefiting from robust land acquisition and operational strategic initiatives. The company expects to realize higher returns on invested capital, given plans to moderate the rate of land spend, increase the use of land options where possible and accelerate inventory turns.
PHM expects the land acquisition and development investment in 2023 to range within $3.5-$4 billion, up from the previously considered value of $3.3 billion. This is attributed to strong buyer demand and increase in its construction activities. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased to $2.43 per share from $2.41 in the past 30 days, reflecting analyst optimism over the company's prospect.PHM has been paying quarterly dividends for nearly four decades. It has been consistently focusing on sharing its cash flows with shareholders and maintaining a strong financial position.