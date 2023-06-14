Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Anglo American plc (NGLOY - Free Report) is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF - Free Report) is an oil and gas exploration and development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17% downward over the last 60 days.

First Busey Corporation (BUSE - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Busey Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.

