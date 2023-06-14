Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 14, 2023

  • Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) rose 2.5%, with reports emerging that it was in talks with Arm, a wing of Japan-based Softbank, to be an anchor investor in its IPO.
  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) fell 3.6% as its rival and direct competitor NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) breached the $1 trillion mark.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI - Free Report) shares jumped 4.3% on the semiconductor rally.
  • Shares of Visa Inc. (V - Free Report) were down 1.2% amid reports that lawmakers were planning to propose a legislation that would give merchants the power to process many credit cards over different networks.

computers fin-tech semiconductor