Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves 1.22%: What You Should Know
Plug Power (PLUG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.82, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the alternative energy company had gained 32.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Plug Power as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Plug Power is projected to report earnings of -$0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $250.75 million, up 65.76% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.91 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion, which would represent changes of +27.2% and +86.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.03% lower within the past month. Plug Power is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.