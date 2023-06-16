We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI - Free Report) closed at $9.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 96.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 5.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SoFi Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $471.45 million, up 30.04% from the prior-year quarter.
SOFI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $1.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.5% and +25.15%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.12% higher. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.