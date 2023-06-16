Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Adobe (ADBE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended May 2023, Adobe Systems (ADBE - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.82 billion, up 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.91, compared to $3.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.76 billion, representing a surprise of +1.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Adobe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Business Unit - Digital Media - Creative ARR (Annualized Recurring): $11.64 billion compared to the $11.55 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Business Unit - Digital Media - Total Digital Media ARR (Annual): $14.14 billion compared to the $14.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Business Unit - Digital Media - Document Services ARR (Annual): $2.50 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.55 billion.
  • Revenue- Digital Media: $3.51 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
  • Revenue- Publishing and Advertising: $83 million versus $81.93 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change.
  • Revenue- Digital Experience: $1.22 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion.
  • Revenue- Digital Media- Document Cloud: $659 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $651.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
  • Revenue- Digital Media- Creative Cloud: $2.85 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.
  • Revenue-Services and other: $169 million compared to the $172.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Products: $130 million versus $140.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11% change.
  • Net Revenues- Subscription: $4.52 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
Shares of Adobe have returned +34.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

