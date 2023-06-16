We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) closed at $18.06, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, up 19.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $510.8 million, up 2.74% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion, which would represent changes of +5.66% and +2.99%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.9% higher. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.57.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
