E.ON SE (EONGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
E.ON SE (EONGY - Free Report) closed at $12.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 3.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from E.ON SE as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for E.ON SE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. E.ON SE is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, E.ON SE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.7, so we one might conclude that E.ON SE is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
