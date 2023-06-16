See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Technology ETF (IGV) Hits a New 52-Week High
For investors looking for momentum, iShares Expanded TechSoftware Sector ETF (IGV - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 48.9% from its 52-week low of $235.41/share.
Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed in future:
IGV in Focus
The underlying S&P North American Expanded Technology Software Index comprises of North American equities in the software industry and select North American equities from interactive home entertainment and interactive media and services industries. It charges 40 basis points in annual fees.
Why the Move?
The hot run for the technology sector is back and dominating the stock market rally once again. The combination of easing inflation, upbeat corporate earnings, the regional bank crisis and the adoption of new-era technologies have been driving the sector higher.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 41.70, which gives cues of further rally.