Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Jun 16, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) rose 3.4% after the People’s Bank of China brought down its borrowing cost for medium-term loans.
  • Shares of The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) fell 2.7% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $45.16 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.42 billion.
  • Moderna, Inc.’s (MRNA - Free Report) shares jumped 3.1% on rallying healthcare stocks.
  • Shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) increased 5% after posting third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 per share

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Kroger Co. (KR) - free report >>

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) - free report >>

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) - free report >>

JD.com, Inc. (JD) - free report >>

Published in

pharmaceuticals retail