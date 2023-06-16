We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hologic (HOLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed at $81.20, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had lost 0.02% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 0.17% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.
Hologic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $956.48 million, down 4.61% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion, which would represent changes of -35.38% and -17.63%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hologic is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hologic has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.83 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.29, so we one might conclude that Hologic is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.