Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $62.34, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.7% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.46% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Piedmont Lithium Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Piedmont Lithium Inc. to post earnings of -$0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.51%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Piedmont Lithium Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.72, so we one might conclude that Piedmont Lithium Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.