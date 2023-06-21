We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ASML (ASML) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML - Free Report) closed at $720.41, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 3.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.
ASML will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.98, up 32.1% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.45 per share and revenue of $29.15 billion, which would represent changes of +37.34% and +26.36%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower. ASML is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, ASML is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.73, which means ASML is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.52 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
