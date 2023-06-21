Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Jun 21, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. ((DICE - Free Report) ) surged 37.2% after Eli Lilly and Company ((LLY - Free Report) ) announced that it would be acquiring the company for $2.4 billion in cash or $48 per share.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation’s ((XOM - Free Report) ) declined 2.3% on the broader energy slump.
  • Shares of Lennar Corporation ((LEN - Free Report) ) gained 1.3% in the broader homebuilder rally.
  • D.R. Horton, Inc.’s ((DHI - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.7% on the broader homebuilder rally.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) - free report >>

Lennar Corporation (LEN) - free report >>

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) - free report >>

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE) - free report >>

Published in

home-builder medical oil-energy pharmaceuticals