Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's Why These 3 Solar Energy Stocks are Well Poised to Gain

Read MoreHide Full Article

There has been a heightened need to transition to solar energy in the fight against greenhouse gas emissions. The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy is creating opportunities for investors, although it will take huge investments and much time for this transition. Amid the backdrop, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN - Free Report) , Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW - Free Report) and First Solar (FSLR - Free Report) are well poised to gain.

Solar Contributes More to New Generating Capacity

Over the past few years, the share of solar energy in new electricity generating capacity in the United States has increased significantly. In its latest short-term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) states that there has been an addition of estimated 14 gigawatts of solar generating capacity in the electric power sector of the United States through the 12 months ending May 2023.

So far this year, solar energy has been the primary source of new electricity. With these new capacities, EIA projects that solar generation in the United States this summer – June, July and August – will witness year-over-year growth of 24% from the 2022 summer.

3 Stocks in the Spotlight

Thus, it is time for investors to keep an eye on solar energy stocks. We have zeroed in on three such stocks.

Maxeon Solar is a key player in solar innovation and channels. As a key provider of premium solar technology, Maxeon Solar is continuing its innovation works that are leading to its seventh generation of advanced IBC solar technology. Carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MAXN is capitalizing on off-grid applications since solar is being utilized for transportation to charge a growing number of devices – that could power human lives. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Since 2002, Sunworks has been well-known for providing solutions related to high-performance solar and battery storage. One of its business transformation initiatives is reducing the time to install a residential solar installation. This will improve the Zacks #2 Ranked firm's pricing power and help retain customers. 

To accelerate its fight against global warming, First Solar is primarily engaged in providing eco-efficient solar modules. The advanced thin-film photovoltaic modules of First Solar, with a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold), represent highly advanced solar technologies of the next generation.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) - free report >>

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) - free report >>

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) - free report >>

Published in

alt-energy