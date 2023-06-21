We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Omnicom (OMC) Teams Up With Google Cloud for Vertex AI Platform
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) yesterday announced its partnership with Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) Google Cloud. As part of the partnership, OMC will receive access to Google’s Vertex AI platform.
Omnicom will be able to integrate foundation models into its open operating system, Omni, to quicken the content development process for the marketing campaigns of its clients.
Among these foundation models is Google Cloud's text-to-image model, Imagen. Its integration with Omni will enable users to use Omni audience intelligence and campaign workflow and develop customized images quickly, define, activate and measure the impact.
Jonathan Nelson, CEO, Omnicom Digital, said, "By creating Omni as an open operating system, we're able to quickly integrate these innovative models and mobilize them to thousands of Omnicom employees that use Omni. We're especially excited to see how Imagen will unlock greater inspiration for our people and elevate the ideas created for clients."
We believe that the consistency and diversity of Omnicom's operations and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions ensure long-term profitability for the company.
Omnicom's shares have had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 47.4%, significantly outperforming the 22.1% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 17.1% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Alphabet’s shares have gained 10.4% in the past year compared with the 12.2% rise of the industry it belongs to.
