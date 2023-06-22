We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $60.31, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 172.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.17 billion, up 15.02% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.73 per share and revenue of $14.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +389.15% and +23.94%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.92.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.