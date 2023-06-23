We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR - Free Report) closed at $72.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post earnings of $2.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $72.1 million, up 2.25% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.66 per share and revenue of $293.85 million. These totals would mark changes of +2.49% and +6.33%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.38.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.