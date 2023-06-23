We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ASE Technology Hldg (ASX - Free Report) closed at $8.77, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.
Heading into today, shares of the integrated circuit maker had gained 19.07% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.
ASE Technology Hldg will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASE Technology Hldg. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ASE Technology Hldg is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, ASE Technology Hldg is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.5, which means ASE Technology Hldg is trading at a discount to the group.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.