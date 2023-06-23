See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
JPMorgan Tax Aware Equity A (JPEAX - Free Report) : 0.95% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. JPEAX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 11.31% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Loomis Sayles Growth Fund Y (LSGRX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. LSGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.81% over the last five years, LSGRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Neuberger Berman Guardian R3 (NGDRX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NGDRX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NGDRX has an expense ratio of 1.34%, management fee of 0.74%, and annual returns of 12.86% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.