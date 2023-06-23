Back to top

Japan Currency Hedged ETF (DXJ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 36.4% from its 52-week low price of $61.53/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

DXJ in Focus

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund provides exposure to the Japanese equity stock market without the currency risk by tracking the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index. It charges 48 bps in annual fees. (see: all the Developed Asia Pacific ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The Japanese ETF has been an area to watch lately, given the foreign buying. International investors have largely flocked to Japan’s stock market at a record pace, per the latest data. Global investors have bought $4.5 billion in Japanese equities during the week ended Jun 16. This marks the 12th straight week of net inflows.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, DXJ has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.


