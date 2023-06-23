Back to top

Company News for Jun 23, 2023

  • Shares of Commercial Metals Company ((CMC - Free Report) ) gained jumped 8.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $2.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 per share.
  • Methode Electronics, Inc.’s ((MEI - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 9.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share.
  • Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ((SPR - Free Report) ), a supplier of The Boeing Company ((BA - Free Report) ) tumbled 9.4% after the company halted production at its Kansas factory after its unionized workers voted for a strike.
  • Logitech International S.A.’s ((LOGI - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.2% after the company said that its shareholders have approved a new share buyback program of up to $1 billion.

