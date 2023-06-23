Back to top

E.ON SE (EONGY) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, E.ON SE (EONGY - Free Report) closed at $12.33, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.86% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 0.51% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

E.ON SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for E.ON SE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. E.ON SE currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, E.ON SE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.71.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

