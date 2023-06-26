Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) is a metals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 12.5% downward over the last 60 days.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (CSUAY - Free Report) is an energy and transportation company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Medifast, Inc. (MED - Free Report) is a health and wellness company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

oil-energy