Company News for Jun 26, 2023

  • CarMax Inc.’s ((KMX - Free Report) ) shares soared 10.1% after the company reported first quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.16, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74.  
  • The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s ((GS - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.5% following news that the company is likely to book huge write-down for the fintech firm GreenSky, which it acquired in 2021.  
  • Shares of Starbucks Corp. ((SBUX - Free Report) ) tumbled 2.5% following news that around 3,500 workers will strike to protest management’s ban on Pride month decorations in the United States.
  • Shares of GSK plc ((GSK - Free Report) ) climbed 4.9% after completing first legal settlement regarding allegations that its Zantac heartburn medication causes cancer.

