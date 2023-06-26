Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Carnival (CCL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended May 2023, Carnival (CCL - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.91 billion, up 104.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.31, compared to -$1.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.81 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.33, the EPS surprise was +6.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carnival performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Occupancy percentage: 98% compared to the 98.89% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Tour and Other: $35 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $52.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.7%.
  • Revenues- Passenger ticket: $3.14 billion compared to the $3.12 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +144.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Onboard and other: $1.77 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.6%.
Shares of Carnival have returned +40.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

